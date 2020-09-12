The city has signed an agreement with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police to help with the hiring process.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The search for a new police chief continues in Centerville.

The department has been without a chief since September when Chief Chuck Hadden went on leave and then retired in November.

Now, the city has signed an agreement with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police to help with the hiring process.

They'll use an assessment tool to evaluate potential candidates.

The cost ranges from $4,500 to $7,000, depending on how many candidates are evaluated.

Mayor John Harley and members of city council all voted in favor of the agreement.

For now, Captain Ricky Harlowe with the Houston County Sheriff's Office will continue to run the Centerville Police Department.