The mall was evacuated and everybody appears to be safe.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Centerville Fire crews are fighting a fire at the Houston County Galleria.

Mall general manager Aimee Awonohopay says the mall was evacuated and everybody appears to be safe.

She says the fire apparently started on the roof of the former Sears building, which is being prepared for a new tenant.

This story will be updated as more information is available.