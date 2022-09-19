Centerville discusses plans to develop 'city town center'

Justin Wright says mayor and council will meet Tuesday night for a work session to discuss the moratorium.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The city of Centerville has an upcoming meeting to move forward plans they've been talking about for years, a city town center.

In order to take the city's town center from the pages of the strategic plan to action, the city of Centerville has proposed a moratorium, but what does that mean?

“The moratorium that we have on the agenda for tomorrow night would pause all future developments, so it would pause new construction permits and new model permits in the area for six months," Justin Wright said.

After meeting and adopting a proposed plan for an overlay map to create a downtown district. Justin Wright, a Post 2 city council member, says the city aims for viability and a "city town center" could bring just that.

"We want to see the area around center park become a place that you can bring your kids to the park. You might come to a concert, you might come a farmers market, that is one of our more popular events down here and you can walk across the street and get coffee," Wright said.

That district will go north on Houston Lake Road, west down Gunn Road, and east to Collins Avenue and make Center Park the "anchor" of the town center.

After 30 years in Centerville, Woody McEwen thinks things are fine as they are.

"As far as building up, putting anymore -- shall we say shopping, anything to draw more people in here, I say leave it alone," he said.

He takes his grandson to Center Park often and enjoys the area, but says adding on may cause issues.

"It's already a very congested area. I mean, if you try to get in and out of that convenience area across the street, it’s rough," McEwen said.

For those who desire to see something new, Wright says they're excited to bring it to the city.

"We want to make sure that they have the opportunity to have business, to have shops to shop at, have restaurants to hang out at and to make this the best place for you to live in middle Georgia," Wright said.