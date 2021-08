All incumbent candidates are running unopposed.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The City of Centerville's November 2 election has been cancelled.

According to a release from the City of Centerville, the incumbent candidates who have qualified for office are unopposed.

The current candidates are Mayor John Robert Harley, councilmember Robert D. Bird Jr., and councilmember Justin Wright.

The unopposed candidates are deemed to have voted for him/her self.