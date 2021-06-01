Woman's body found near Centerville Elementary School

Right now it is not known if the woman died of natural causes or from something else.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Investigators are trying to figure out how a woman died in Centerville Wednesday morning.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin says the woman’s body was discovered near Centerville Elementary School.

The Centerville Police Department is investigating the case.

Right now they do not know if the woman died of natural causes or from something else.

Galpin says she is elderly.

They are working to find her family so they can let them know before they release her name.