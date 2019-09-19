CENTERVILLE, Ga. — People in Centerville will get to hear from the two candidates competing for the Post 3 city council seat Thursday.

Robins Regional Chamber is hosting a forum at the Centerville Community Center starting at 6 p.m.

This comes after the chamber held a forum for Warner Robins council candidates Tuesday.

RELATED: Warner Robins council candidates meet in forum

MORE: Forum being held for Warner Robins council candidates

There's one race going on for Post 3 in Centerville, and incumbent Micheal Evans and Susan Lemme will be running for that position.

Post 4 is uncontested, but the public will still get to hear a few remarks from Ed Armijo.

The Centerville Community Center is located at 300 Church Street.

For more information on the candidates, you can visit the Robins Regional Chamber website here.

13WMAZ will being live streaming the forum at 6 p.m. on the 13WMAZ app and website.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.