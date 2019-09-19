CENTERVILLE, Ga. — People in Centerville heard from the two candidates competing for the Post 3 city council seat Thursday.

Robins Regional Chamber hosted a forum at the Centerville Community Center that started at 6 p.m.

Running for Post 3 is Micheal Evans and Susan Lemme.

13WMAZ's own Frank Malloy was the moderator.

MOBILE VIEWERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH

RELATED: Forum being held for Centerville council candidates

RELATED: Battle continues over Warner Robins city council candidate's eligibility to run

RELATED: Warner Robins council candidates meet in forum

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.