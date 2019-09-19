CENTERVILLE, Ga. — People in Centerville heard from the two candidates competing for the Post 3 city council seat Thursday.
Robins Regional Chamber hosted a forum at the Centerville Community Center that started at 6 p.m.
Running for Post 3 is Micheal Evans and Susan Lemme.
13WMAZ's own Frank Malloy was the moderator.
MOBILE VIEWERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH
RELATED: Forum being held for Centerville council candidates
RELATED: Battle continues over Warner Robins city council candidate's eligibility to run
RELATED: Warner Robins council candidates meet in forum
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.