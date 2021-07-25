Centerville gets $400,000 to help homeowners make repairs

The money will be split evenly among the selected homes, according to Centerville Economic Director Kate Hogan.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — There's some good news for people in Centerville as eight homeowners will get things fixed up around the house.

The city received a Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) grant of $400,000 to help homeowners in the community.

The money will be split evenly among the selected homes, according to Centerville's Economic Director Kate Hogan.

The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeowners can use the money for repairs on roofs, flooring, windows, plumbing, and electrical systems.

The city picked 11 streets, which include Scarborough Road, Prairie Boulevard and Tumbleweed Circle.

Hogan says those areas are the ones that need the most TLC and the purpose of the program is to provide assistance to low income households.

"We looked at census block groups throughout the city of Centerville that had specific poverty rates. We ended up being around a 25% poverty rate, so the areas are actually for areas delineated by our 2018 housing assessment done by the Middle Georgia Regional Commission," she said.

Hogan says the goal is to start working on the first home renovations this fall.

For detailed information and guidelines on this program, please call Sherry Kurtz with Grant Specialists of Georgia, Inc. at (229) 928-5954 on Monday - Friday during regular business hours.

The homes must be occupied and there are strict income requirements.

Here are the full lists of streets:

Scarborough Road

Prairie Boulevard

Brandiron Lane

Tumbleweed Circle

Brantley Road

Benjamin Road

Calvin Drive

Morgan Drive

Mason Drive

Archdale Drive

Pinecrest Drive