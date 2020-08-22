Iowa police say Mackenzie and Olivia Tompkins were instrumental in starting CPR on a one-year-old who had stopped breathing, ultimately saving their life.

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A 1-year-old is safe and sound, thanks in part to two kids.

Thursday, Appanoose County Law Center got a call about a one-year-old child, who was unresponsive was not breathing. The caller said CPR had already been started on the child when the call was made.

When authorities arrived, they found the child breathing on its own.

Responders later learned that Mackenzie and Olivia Tompkins were instrumental in starting CPR and ultimately saving the child's life.

The child was still sent to the hospital for treatment, but has since been released, and Centerville Police say the child is doing just fine.

The girls even got pizza, Starbucks and ice cream for their heroics.