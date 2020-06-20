CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The Centerville Lions Club passed out nearly 2,000 boxes of fresh produce in Houston County on Saturday.

This is one way the USDA's hunger and disaster relief project, "Farmer's to Families," has aided the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People were asked to remain inside their vehicles while volunteers loaded one box into each car.

Vice President of the Centerville Lions Club Jay Taylor says he's proud to take care of the community.

"We serve our community, that's our motto, is we serve. That's what we're out here doing, is serving these people taking care of those in need. It's just a great way to give back to our community and say, 'Hey we're here to help,'" Taylor said.

For more information or to get involved with the Lions Clubs, contact Jay Taylor at 478-256-0393.

