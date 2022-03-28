Centerville man dead after hit-and-run on Watson Boulevard near North Houston Road intersection

If you have any information call Sgt. Tim Pippio at (478) 293-1048.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man has died after being hit by a car in Houston County Sunday night. Deputies are looking for the car after it left the scene without stopping to help the man.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, it happened on the 1800 Block of Watson Boulevard near north Houston Road intersection around 8:30 p.m.

53-year-old Clinton Taylor had made it most of the way across the road when he was hit by the unknown vehicle. Taylor was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Taylor was not walking in the crosswalk, according to the police department.

The vehicle will have damage to the right front fender and windshield. Business security cameras will be checked for the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Tim Pippio at (478) 293-1048.