Centerville names new police chief after previous chief retires

This ends the search for a new police chief, which has been a loose position since 2015

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a December report on the department's search for a new leader.

Former Montezuma Assistant Police Chief Cedric Duncan has been appointed to be the new chief at the Centerville Police Department.

According to a Facebook post by the Montezuma Police Department, Duncan is the 12th police officer of the Montezuma Police Department who's been appointed chief.

The search for a new chief began in 2020, and was the third search to fill the position in the last five years.

First, Chief Sidney Andrews retired back in 2015, then Chief Ronald Rodgers left in 2016 after serving just a few months. In 2020, Chief Chuck Hadden retired after being on leave for several weeks.

Capt. Ricky Harlowe with Houston County Sheriff's Office has been helping the Centerville Police Department as they searched for a new chief.

Councilman Justin Wright confirmed to 13WMAZ they have offered Duncan the job. The formal announcement will be made during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

“He has a long law enforcement career behind him and in front of him,” Wright said.

He also says Duncan has a lot of experience on the road and on the administrative side.

Duncan posted on his Facebook page that he "will not let any of you down." He also stated that he has learned a lot over his 25-year career.

The text of his full post is below:

"As the time goes by today, I think it has set in that today was my last day working at the Waynesboro Police Department. On April 12th, I start my new journey as the Chief of Police for the City of Centerville. Over the last 4 years, I have made some good friends that will never be forgotten and I am sure that I will have more to come.

I would like to thank the Chiefs that employed me and I have learned from over my 25-year career ...... I will not let any of you down. A big thanks to Lewis Cazenave, Eric Finch, Augustus Palmer III, and WJ Burley for allowing me to learn under your guidance."