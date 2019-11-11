CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville Police are investigating after a man hit someone with a gun at a party.

It happened in Sunday night in the 300-block of Tumbleweed Circle.

Capt. Billy Boney say a man showed up to the party looking for another man who owed him money.

The man who allegedly owed money was pistol-whipped and then money was taken from his wallet.

Police are now looking for the attacker, but have not identified the victim or released anything that could identify a suspect.

Boney says the victim refused medical treatment and left the scene in a personal car.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call Centerville Police at 478-953-4222.

