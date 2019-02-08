Two Centerville police dogs are sporting new bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

A Facebook post from the Centerville Police Department says K9 Bono and K9 Kali's vests have an estimated value between $1,744 and $2,283, a five-year warranty and weigh about 4-5 pounds.

Bono's vest has “In memory of Lucille Campbell” embroidered into it and Kali's vest is embroidered with "In memory of Ken Smith."

Centerville police dogs receive bullet and stab protective vests

According to Vested Interest's website, the Massachusetts based organization donates protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country with funds raised through contributions, grants, and events.

Both of the dogs vests are sponsored by Madeline Hamersley from Sorrento, Maine.

The Facebook post says the donation to provide one protective vest for a K9 is $950.

There are about 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the country. Vested Interest says it has provided over 3,400 protective vests.

