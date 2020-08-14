Centerville Police looking for man accused of killing newborn puppy

Autopsy results on the puppy showed it had a crushed skull and fractured jaw

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville Police need your help finding a man wanted for killing a puppy last week.

According to investigators, they executed a search warrant at a home on Aug. 5 and found two adults dogs inside of the home.

They say one of the dogs recently gave birth to a litter of puppies and after further investigation, they believe the owner beat one of the puppies to death.

The results of a necropsy on the dog showed it had a crushed skull and fractured jawbone.

Police say they’ve secured warrants for Daniel Bazemore on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, and more charges are pending.

If you have any information on his location or this case, please contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.