Centerville police organize drug take-back to safely dispose of prescription meds

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The Centerville Police Department partnered with a local pharmacy for a "Drug Take Back Day."

It's a way for folks to safely get rid of unused or expired prescription medications.

Dropping them off to an official collection site can keep them out of the hands of children and pets and out of water sources like rivers, too.

"With the advent of COVID-19, with our children, especially, staying home more now than ever before, it's important to get harmful drugs or pharmaceutical waste out of the home, therefore minimizing or preventing problems altogether," said organizer Jerry Forsyth.