‘The whole house came down’: Centerville woman remembers the day Elton John came to Macon

As Elton John retires and tiny dances no-more after his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” 13WMAZ is highlighting John’s stop at the Centerplex back in 2013.

MACON, Ga. — Jimmie Kaye Evans remembers when she prepared with one of her friends for their Junior/Senior Prom at Northside High School. They were decorating the facilities for a theme, she said, that was near and dear to her heart: Elton John's Yellow Brick Road.

"We had worked and worked and worked, and time had gotten away from us, and it was after midnight," Evans said with a laugh. "My mom got worried, and she expected me to be home by then, and so she sent the cops after us."

Evans and her friend, Joanne Kile, have been massive Elton John fans since high school in the mid-70s.

So when she found out that John was coming to Macon in 2013, she went to the box office to pick up four tickets without even knowing who would come with her.

"I was there first thing in the morning to buy tickets," Evans said. "I bought four tickets without any idea of who was going to come with us. I wasn't even sure if my husband was going to come… When it is someone like that, they are few and far between."

Evans, who grew up in Macon but now lives in Centerville, was one of the many Central Georgians who filled the stadium for Elton John's visit to Macon. Evans said the stadium looked close to packed, and she wouldn't be surprised if the show had sold out.

"He was always someone I wanted to see, but I had never gotten a chance to see him – he's dynamic," Evans said.

During his stop in Macon, John was decked out in a red sequin suit, Evans said, and she thought that he pulled out all the stops.

"I believe they had every instrument covered, and the backup singers were so soulful," Evans said. "It was just so good."

While here, Evans recalls John paying homage to Macon's own, Little Richard Penniman.

"The whole house came down when he did that," Evans said. "Being in Macon, they thought it was great."

According to Evans, John called Little Richard "his long-time friend and a dynamic talent," and he did his rendition of Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti."

It was a great reminder, she said, of the music community that she was surrounded by here in Macon.

"The fact that Little Richard is from Macon, and I always followed his music, when you grow up here, you feel like they're one of us – they're part of this community," Evans said. "I really hang on to the local music. It really hits you when you grow up around these people… He really honored him."

As the show wrapped up, Evans remembered the joy she felt and the adrenalin pumping in her veins, and they weren't ready to go home yet, she said.

"We went and grabbed a bite to eat. I couldn't just go to bed and go to sleep," Evans said. "When you go to something that makes you happy, it just keeps you up for a while – it's something you'll never forget."

She remembers grabbing Greek food after the nearly three-hour-long show wrapped up and John moved on to another city.

Her friend Kile was so excited that she ran into trouble with the law after that show.

"I was so pumped after the show that I got a speeding ticket coming back into Houston County," she said.

While John has said he's done performing, Evans finds it hard to believe.

"He used his talent to bless people," Evans said.

With such a passion for music and performing, she feels that – maybe one day – John will come back out to tour again.

Like the Eagles and many other bands that have hung it up one year only to come back out years later, while it might be goodbye for now, she hopes it won't be goodbye forever.

"It's kind of sentimental, and I'm so glad I saw him – especially seeing him here – it's all sentimental. But the way I feel about it, I think he'll come out," Evans said. "When I see musicians living their passion, it's hard to imagine they won't come out and perform again."

But if Elton John does tour sometime in the future, Evans hopes that he will add a stop here in Macon.