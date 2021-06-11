Central Baptist Church in Warner Robins dedicates monument to U.S. military

There is a monument for each of the six branches of the military.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We are a little less than a week away from when the country stops to honor our military veterans, the people who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

On Saturday, Central Baptist Church of Warner Robins took a moment to dedicate a memorial to honor the memory of the brave men and women who served in the U.S. military.

"Oh, this is incredibly exciting today just being able to offer this to the community, to get our veterans within our church involved and to let them know that they're appreciated. It's just from our heart and our heart is full today," said Executive Director Bruce Task.

There is monument for each of the six branches and names of church members who have served are engraved in the monuments.