FORSYTH, Ga. — Two weeks ago, learning started online for Monroe County students.

While students are completing assignments at home, the school system is still making sure no child goes without a meal.

"We've been extremely pleased. Basically, we've seen an increase of about 50 students every day we've done it," says Assistant Superintendent Jackson Daniel.

He says the drive-through meal pick-up lines are overflowing with eager students.

"The students are excited, they'll look through the bags and see a Rice Krispies Treat or they'll see cheese sticks and they get really excited, and our school nutrition staff has just been great with the encouragement."

Starting April 6- 10, Monroe County Schools is taking a hiatus while kids are technically on spring break.

"In reality, our school nutrition folks are going to need a little rest, too, because not only have they been distributing, it's the prep of the food, the bagging, and making sure everything is ready for those distributions, so they need that break," says Daniel.

While the school kitchens are empty for a week, Daniel says the school system has alternative meal providers if needed.

"They are ready to step in if needs arise during spring break, so we're still going to monitor, we just won't have the drive-through pick-up, but there will be support if needed," says Daniel.

Other Central Georgia schools will take a break from school meals during spring break.

Bibb County Schools won't serve from March 30 - April 4.

Laurens County Schools won't serve from April 6 -10.

However, Houston County Schools plans to continue serving meals through their spring break, which starts March 30 - April 3.

