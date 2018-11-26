November is National Diabetes Month, but for one teenager, managing her rare form of the disease is a full-time job.

Trial and error -- that's the best way to describe how to treat CFRD, or cystic fibrosis-related diabetes. It's a rare form of diabetes that is reliant on insulin, a special diet and research.

Abby Chestnut was diagnosed when she was in the fourth grade. She wakes up every morning to check her blood sugar and do a treatment for her lungs.

She's tried sports like swimming and basketball to stay active, but her disease made them difficult, but it didn't take long for her to find one sport that fit just right- cheerleading.

Abby's mom, Jacqueline, says cheerleading also manages her health.

"Last year, she took a break from competition cheerleading and she ended up in the hospital three times, so we feel like her physical activity, being in the gym as much as she is, is not an extracurricular, it's for her health," said Jacqueline.

She is not only her mother, but a dietician and her biggest fan. Abby pushes herself on a regular basis, especially during competition.

"After we finish a full out or halftime routine, I gotta go get my inhaler. Just give me a minute to breathe and I'm good to do it again," said Abby.

There is no cure and very little research for CFRD, but with the help of her parents, Abby is still a typical junior, learning how to drive, and looking at colleges for next fall.

To learn more about CFRD, check out the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website.

