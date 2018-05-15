One Central Georgia teenager is using her passion for Disney to inspire young children to read.

"It's just heartwarming to see the kids," Aubrey Bloodworth said.

She makes a pretty good Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Bloodworth says she started dressing up as Belle for birthday parties, but knew she wanted to do more. That's how "Books with Belle" was born.

"When I was growing up, reading was not my strong point, but I feel like if I had somebody like Belle to see, hear, reading would make me want to read," Bloodworth said.

Since last year, she's given out hundreds of books, even making a trip to the Children's Hospital.

"When they see how much Belle loves to read, it makes them want to read," Bloodworth said. "That's what's so important about the organization, is getting kids to read."

She says there's a little magic that happens when she lets the kids pick out their favorite.

"When they first hold it in their hands, it's just an amazing feeling, I can't describe it," Bloodworth said.

She says that feeling is what keeps her going every day.

"It doesn't feel real there's so much joy going on," Bloodworth said. "It feels like I'm having a dream."

The American Red Cross will honor Bloodworth and a dozen others this Thursday morning as "Hometown Heroes."

