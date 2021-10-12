List: 2021 Christmas events in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — We're counting down the days until Christmas and so are many cities around Central Georgia! Here's a list of 2021 Christmas events...
BALDWIN
Lockerly in Lights
- Where: 1534 Irwinton Road in Milledgeville
- When: Dec. 18 from 6-9 p.m.
- What: Come enjoy a holiday lights display at Lockerly in a safe and socially distanced environment! Drive the one-mile loop and enjoy lit trees and holiday displays.
BIBB
The Holiday Show
- Where: Macon Arts Alliance in Macon
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Christmas Eve
- What: Macon Arts Gallery is proud to present the December 2021 exhibition, 'The Holiday Show'
Christmas Extravaganza
- Where: 401 Cherry Street in Macon
- When: Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
- What: A Brooke Haven will be having a Christmas Extravaganza featuring artists and bands. Tickets are $40 and that includes heavy hors d’oeuvres.
Carriage Rides under the Lights
- Where: Carriage rides depart from the turnaround near the fountain at Third Street and Cherry Street in downtown Macon
- When: Raines Carriage will offer rides for a fee on the following dates from 6-10 p.m.: Dec. 17-19
- What: Experience downtown Macon like never before -- by carriage ride under a canopy of 500,000+ twinkling lights!
Family Christmas Hike at Brown's Mount
- Where: Brown's Mount Trail in Macon
- When: Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.
- What: Wear your favorite Christmas gear and do an easy 1.5 mile hike at Brown's Mount, just south of Macon off of I-16. The hike will include fun Christmas activities for the whole family.
BLECKLEY
Christmas on the Farm
- Where: Greene Acres Farm at 952 Empire Chester Highway in Cochran
- When: Thursdays through Sundays, and open daily the week of Christmas 6-10 p.m.
- What: Christmas Light display walk-thru featuring over 750K lights and roasting marshmallows over the fire pit! $5 per person - children 2 & under free
Winter Wonderland Express
- Where: Heartland EMS at 256 Lucas Road in Cochran
- When: Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 from 7-9 p.m.
- What: This free drive-thru event features lights, music, and a multitude of characters, then ends with a trolley ride to see Santa indoors surrounded by a display of festive-themed Christmas trees.
Drive Through Bethlehem
- Where: Bethany Baptist Church at 608 Highway 26 E in Cochran
- When: December 17, 18 and 19 from 6-8 p.m.
HANCOCK
Story of the Nativity
- Where: 21 Boland Street in Sparta
- When: Dec. 16 and 17 from 6-8 p.m.
- What: Watch the re-enactment of the nativity. Join Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem on the night of the birth of Jesus Christ.
HOUSTON
Elf the Musical
- Where: 909 Main Street in Perry
- When: Dec. 16 from 7:30-10 p.m.
- What: This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.
Christmas Fundraiser - A Holly Jolly Folly
- Where: Warner Robins Little Theatre
- When: Dec. 17 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- What: This is a benefit production sponsored by Tyler Bryant to support the Warner Robins Little Theatre. $10 a seat.
Local Makers Market
- Where: 2922 Watson Boulevard in Centerville
- When: Dec. 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- What: Brownbrook Market & Houston County Galleria Mall presents a Local Makers Market pop-up event. You’ll be able to shop over 20 vendors ranging from a large variety of goodies & treats.
LAURENS
Yuletide Glow
- Where: 112 South Drive in Dublin
- When: Dec. 3-27 from 6-9 p.m.
- What: Experience the wonder of Dublin’s historic park transformed into a Christmas wonderland.
