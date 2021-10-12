x
Local News

List: 2021 Christmas events in Central Georgia

Here's what's happening in Central Georgia over the next few days

MACON, Ga. — We're counting down the days until Christmas and so are many cities around Central Georgia! Here's a list of 2021 Christmas events...

As always, if we missed one, please email us at news@13wmaz.com.

BALDWIN

Lockerly in Lights

  • Where: 1534 Irwinton Road in Milledgeville
  • When: Dec. 18 from 6-9 p.m.
  • What: Come enjoy a holiday lights display at Lockerly in a safe and socially distanced environment! Drive the one-mile loop and enjoy lit trees and holiday displays.

BIBB

The Holiday Show

  • Where: Macon Arts Alliance in Macon
  • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Christmas Eve
  • What: Macon Arts Gallery is proud to present the December 2021 exhibition, 'The Holiday Show'

Christmas Extravaganza

  • Where: 401 Cherry Street in Macon
  • When: Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
  • What: A Brooke Haven will be having a Christmas Extravaganza featuring artists and bands. Tickets are $40 and that includes heavy hors d’oeuvres. 

Carriage Rides under the Lights

  • Where: Carriage rides depart from the turnaround near the fountain at Third Street and Cherry Street in downtown Macon
  • When: Raines Carriage will offer rides for a fee on the following dates from 6-10 p.m.: Dec. 17-19
  • What: Experience downtown Macon like never before -- by carriage ride under a canopy of 500,000+ twinkling lights!

Family Christmas Hike at Brown's Mount

  • Where: Brown's Mount Trail in Macon
  • When: Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.
  • What: Wear your favorite Christmas gear and do an easy 1.5 mile hike at Brown's Mount, just south of Macon off of I-16. The hike will include fun Christmas activities for the whole family.

BLECKLEY 

Christmas on the Farm

  • Where: Greene Acres Farm at 952 Empire Chester Highway in Cochran 
  • When: Thursdays through Sundays, and open daily the week of Christmas 6-10 p.m.
  • What: Christmas Light display walk-thru featuring over 750K lights and roasting marshmallows over the fire pit! $5 per person - children 2 & under free

Winter Wonderland Express

  • Where: Heartland EMS at 256 Lucas Road in Cochran
  • When: Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 from 7-9 p.m.
  • What: This free drive-thru event features lights, music, and a multitude of characters, then ends with a trolley ride to see Santa indoors surrounded by a display of festive-themed Christmas trees.

Drive Through Bethlehem

  • Where: Bethany Baptist Church at 608 Highway 26 E in Cochran
  • When: December 17, 18 and 19 from 6-8 p.m.

HANCOCK

Story of the Nativity

  • Where: 21 Boland Street in Sparta
  • When: Dec. 16 and 17 from 6-8 p.m.
  • What: Watch the re-enactment of the nativity. Join Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem on the night of the birth of Jesus Christ.

HOUSTON

Elf the Musical

  • Where: 909 Main Street in Perry
  • When: Dec. 16 from 7:30-10 p.m.
  • What: This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Christmas Fundraiser - A Holly Jolly Folly

  • Where: Warner Robins Little Theatre 
  • When: Dec. 17 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • What: This is a benefit production sponsored by Tyler Bryant to support the Warner Robins Little Theatre. $10 a seat.

Local Makers Market

  • Where: 2922 Watson Boulevard in Centerville
  • When: Dec. 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • What: Brownbrook Market & Houston County Galleria Mall presents a Local Makers Market pop-up event. You’ll be able to shop over 20 vendors ranging from a large variety of goodies & treats.

LAURENS

Yuletide Glow

  • Where: 112 South Drive in Dublin
  • When: Dec. 3-27 from 6-9 p.m.
  • What: Experience the wonder of Dublin’s historic park transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

