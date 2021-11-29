Here's when cities in Central Georgia are having their 2021 Christmas parades

Saturday, Dec. 4 seems to be the busiest day for parades this year!

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from coverage of the monthlong Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza in downtown Macon.

Santa's hitching up the reindeer and mapping out his route across Central Georgia.

There are still several weeks until Christmas, but the big guy will be warming up with appearances in more than a dozen area Christmas parades.

Did we miss one? Email us the info at news@13wmaz.com

Thursday, Dec. 2

The city of Forsyth's annual Christmas parade is at 7 p.m. in the city's historic downtown.

Friday, Dec. 3

The city of Cochran's parade will be held at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

The city of Perry's parade steps off downtown at 10 a.m.

In Wheeler County, Alamo's parade begins at 1 p.m.

In the Emerald City, the Dublin Exchange Club's downtown parade begins at 2 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m., the Lizella parade begins at the west end of Columbus Road and ends at the Old Redding school.

Warner Robins' 63rd Annual Christmas parade begins at 3 p.m. at Central Georgia Technical College and ends at Rigby's Entertainment complex.

Also at 3 p.m., parades step off in Bolingbroke and Hawkinsville, but Santa's not done yet.

Later on Saturday, they'll celebrate the season with parades in Roberta at 3:30 p.m., Fort Valley at 5 p.m. and Centerville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Macon's downtown Christmas parade is at 4 p.m. The route runs along Martin Luther King Boulevard, Poplar Street, First Street and Cherry Street.

Later in December

Lake Tobesofkee's annual boat parade is back on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. Milledgeville will hold its parade.