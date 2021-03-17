Central Georgia 2021 special election results

MACON, Ga. — Voters across Central Georgia took to the polls to cast their ballots for the second time this year in special elections in a handful of counties on March 16.
Here are the results for the races broken down by county:
Crawford County
Joseph Sutton defeats Caleb Adams to win School Board District 4 seat.
Sutton: 72 votes
Adams: 32 votes
Dale Jump and Eddie Still will meet in a runoff for County Commission District 5 seat on April 13.
Jump: 61 votes
Still: 76 votes
Collins: 45 votes
Kelly: 25 votes
Suggs: 44 votes
Dodge County
Voters decided to continue the ESPLOST:
Yes: 708 votes
No: 91 votes
Houston County
Derek Mack wins the Warner Robins City Council Post 1 race, defeating Cathy Harless, David Reid, and Jeffrey Walker.
Mack: 2042 votes
Reid: 956 votes
Harless: 181 votes
Walker: 87 votes
Voters decided to continue the ESPLOST:
Yes: 5256 votes
No: 743 votes
Twiggs County
Jaquez Harris (D) defeats Sharon Radebaugh (R) for School Board Chairman seat.
Harris: 625 votes
Radebaugh: 248 votes
Rhonda King wins School Board District 3 seat, defeating Connie Cornelius.
King: 215 votes
Cornelius: 135 votes
Washington County
City of Sandersville passes Sunday alcohol sales between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Yes: 111 votes
No: 50 votes
Wilkinson County
Voters will decide whether or not to continue ESPLOST
Voters will decide to approve up to $16.2M in bonds be issued to improve school buildings, technology, and school transportation