HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Animal shelters in Central Georgia are in need of your help this holiday season.

During the holidays, we look forward to giving, and volunteers at animal shelters throughout Central Georgia say there are a few ways that you can help.

Tom Alford and his family have been volunteering with the Houston County Humane society for over a year. Alford says he's seen an increase in holiday adoptions this year compared to last year.

"Well, adoptions are way up, but volunteers are down because of COVID," Alford said.

This year for Christmas, the humane society is asking for more volunteers. Currently, they have 40 volunteers and 42 pets.

"We have all of these animals, but nothing will happen without our volunteers -- we're a 100% volunteer shelter," said Alford.

He says the shelter is also in need of cat food, dog food, grooming items, and cash donations that go towards paying for items that the animals may need..

The humane society is not the only shelter that has seen an increase in adoptions this holiday season.

Tracey Belew is the shelter manager at Bibb County Animal Welfare, and she says even though animals are getting adopted, they still have 75 animals in the shelter to take care of.

"For the animals that are outside, we need dog houses, wheat straw, shavings so we can help keep them warm out in the inclement weather, we always need treats here for our babies, and toys," Belew said.

Like the humane society, Belew says that Bibb County Animal Welfare is also always needing volunteers.