Central Georgia animal shelters encourage participation in 'Betty White Challenge'

Animal shelters are asking you to make $5 donations next Monday, January 17, Betty White's birthday.

MACON, Ga. — You've seen the Golden Girl on your TV screen. Betty White was known for her humor and talent.

Aside from being an actress, Betty White was also an animal rights activist.

To honor her, shelters around the world are encouraging people to participate in the "Betty White challenge," even here in Central Georgia.

"In honor of Betty White, who recently passed away, her 100th birthday would have been Monday, so there's a challenge that was started on social media for people to donate $5 -- just $5 -- to their local rescues," said Lisa Goss, a volunteer at All About Animals in Macon.

Goss says this $5 donation goes further than you think.

"You would be amazed. It goes to care for animals like Itsy Bitsy right here -- for her food, if she needs medication, for her vet bills. We have to fully vet all of our animals before they can be adopted, so we desperately need and appreciate anyone who participates in this challenge," Goss said, as she showed off the cute pup.

Goss says even if you can't donate money, you can still donate items that shelters everywhere are in need of.

"We can always use trash bags, blankets -- any items -- bleach, things to clean with. Any items, we'll take it," Goss said.

Goss says the challenge is a great way to raise awareness about animal shelters and their needs while honoring Betty White.

"What an incredible legacy and what a life's work, to honor her in this way," Goss said.

