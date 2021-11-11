Meet the 'three amigos' from Central Georgia who are getting through life's toughest battles together as veterans

The three veterans have one mission -- to help each other and other veterans in need.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Every Thursday over the next few weeks, we're highlighting Central Georgians who bring positivity to people in their community.

This week is Veterans Day, and we're taking the time to honor Central Georgia's veterans. We're focusing on one group of veterans who are making a difference in each other’s lives and everyone they meet.

The group calls themselves 'The Three Amigos.' They all met eight years ago and they've been inseparable ever since. The thing that brings them together is something other veterans can relate to.

"It's the camaraderie, man, I mean... we hit it off like that," said Army veteran, Greg Swars.

Swars, Joe Willis, and Keith Thompson met at the 2013 wheelchair games.

"Me and Keith linked up first, and I thought he was quiet but a good guy... when we went to Tampa, I believe that is when he started capturing those brilliant pictures of us in action," said Willis.

With Swars behind the camera, he created a picture perfect friend group.

"It's nice to be able to talk to brother veterans that have been through it also," he said.

They're sharing their struggles. Thompson is paralyzed from the waist down, Willis has trouble walking (quadriplegic incomplete), and Swars has Type 2 diabetes.

"It's just, 'Hey, we need an amigos day,' and that's all it is, and everything from that point stops because they've called and they really need you. We sit down and try to work out each other's problems," said Thompson.

The trio goes out to lunch, talks on the phone, and supports each other any way they can. They also spread love and positivity to other veterans they meet at the VA.

"Don't ever say, 'I don't need anybody.' Yes you do, I need these guys," said Swars.

The Three Amigos are looking forward to more moments together and inspiring other veterans. They say you always have a friend in them and to remember there are resources out there to help you.

Here's a closer look at two resources available to veterans or their families.

The Veterans Crisis Line. It connects vets in crisis to v-a responders. It's a confidential hotline. To call, use the number 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. It's open 24/7.

If you're caring for a veteran, the VA has a Caregiver Support Program. They say it offers training, educational resources, and other tools to help you succeed. The number is 1-855–260–3274. You can call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

13WMAZ knows everyone has someone like The Three Amigos in their lives and we want to know who puts the YAY in your day!

You can nominate someone in your life that goes above and beyond to spread good vibes and positivity.

Text a photo, their name, and a little about them to 478-752-1309. You just might see it on our social media and on 13WMAZ Morning!