Central Georgia ATV deaths underscore need to stay safe when riding

ATVs can only be legally operated on private property or off-roads.

After two Central Georgia children died from ATV accidents within a week, 13WMAZ wanted to share some safety tips regarding riding and looking out for these vehicles.

According to manufacturers of ATVs like Yamaha, they aren't meant to be driven on the road. You must always wear a helmet and no extra passengers on the vehicle. Ron Cleghorn is an experienced rider and works at Byron Powersports Outdoor Superstore, and he says he's seen kids driving on the road and says that's dangerous.

"If somebody pulls out in front, imagine that if you are in your big, huge truck and a little kid pops out of nowhere, and you do hit them. I don't really consider that the driver's fault, especially if you're going down the road. Imagine. That's going to affect the person in the truck. It's going to affect them for the rest of their life and they were perfectly innocent," Cleghorn said.

Georgia law says ATVs and Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) are only meant for natural terrain only. Each motor company that sells ATVs has a warning label about operating a four-wheeler. Cleghorn says he has seen kids on an ATV riding on public roads. It worries him because he has kids.

"I told the parents and they got very upset with me, and they told me that I needed to pretty much mind my own business," Cleghorn said.

Depending on the size of the ATV, the age requirement changes with them, too. At the Byron Outdoor store, they refuse to sell an ATV if the purchase isn't age- or size-appropriate. Cleghorn says it's a liability. The ATV enthusiast says he loves seeing kids ride ATVs, but in the right way.

"Take them to Durham Town. You might have to travel a little bit, but there are places for them to ride," Cleghorn said.

Cleghorn says staying alive is cool and wants riders to live those words.