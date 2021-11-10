Central Georgia band gets ready to take the stage again at Georgia National Fair

8 Second Ride says performing at the fair in 2019 during a record-breaking year helped their band. Now, they're excited to be back after a year off due to COVID.

MACON, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair, there are many activities that you can enjoy, including live music and acts. Last year, COVID-19 sidelined the entire fair.

As you can imagine, Central Georgia band 8 Second Ride is ready to get back on beat this year!

The 2019 Georgia National Fair went down as a memorable year, breaking previous attendance records. For Central Georgia-based country band 8 Second Ride that record served as a catalyst.

"A buddy of ours came behind us just filming and it is just a massive crowd, and we actually used some of that footage for our promotional stuff. We sold a lot of shirts, we sold a lot of hats that weekend," said band member Mike Lovedge.

Lovedge says the band was set to perform in 2020, but they couldn't set up their equipment before event organizers pulled the plug due to the coronavirus.

"It broke our heart to see that the fair wasn't going to happen last year, but we were hoping things would be back to normal by then," he said.

Lovedge says the band sometimes went a month without playing together during the pandemic.

"We just started doing some tracking at home, writing, and a lot people did some streaming stuff," he said.

But it wasn't long before 8 Second Ride was able to get back to live performances.

When the news came that the fair wanted the band back this year, they jumped at the opportunity.

"It's awesome that things are getting back to normal," said Lovedge.