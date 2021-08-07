x
Local News

Central Georgia businesses holding job fairs over the next week

Several places will be holding job fairs, and in some cases you may be hired on the spot.

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for work, you have several chances soon to meet with Central Georgia employers, face-to-face.

The Bibb County School District is having a pop-up job fair this Saturday. It happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Firehouse Subs parking lot on Presidential Parkway. The district says you could land a job on the spot.

The Greater Macon Chamber and Goodwill Industries are teaming up for a job fair next Tuesday and Wednesday, July 13 and 14.

Tuesday's event covers jobs in the hospitality field. On Wednesday, you can look for jobs in other industries in Macon-Bibb.

Both events happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwill's Anderson Career Center at 5171 Eisenhower Parkway.

And River Edge Behavioral Health is looking for nurses, counselors, security guards, support staff and much more.

Their job fair happens from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Wednesday, July 14, at 175 Emery Highway in east Macon.

How about a job at North Macon's Shoppes at River Crossing?

They're having a mall-wide event next Friday, July 16, for dozen of stores and restaurants. Businesses are looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal help.

You can apply from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at space number 321; that's the storefront next to Men's Wearhouse.

