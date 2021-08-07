Central Georgia businesses holding job fairs over the next week

Several places will be holding job fairs, and in some cases you may be hired on the spot.

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for work, you have several chances soon to meet with Central Georgia employers, face-to-face.

The Bibb County School District is having a pop-up job fair this Saturday. It happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Firehouse Subs parking lot on Presidential Parkway. The district says you could land a job on the spot.

The Greater Macon Chamber and Goodwill Industries are teaming up for a job fair next Tuesday and Wednesday, July 13 and 14.

Tuesday's event covers jobs in the hospitality field. On Wednesday, you can look for jobs in other industries in Macon-Bibb.

Both events happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwill's Anderson Career Center at 5171 Eisenhower Parkway.

And River Edge Behavioral Health is looking for nurses, counselors, security guards, support staff and much more.

Their job fair happens from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Wednesday, July 14, at 175 Emery Highway in east Macon.

How about a job at North Macon's Shoppes at River Crossing?

They're having a mall-wide event next Friday, July 16, for dozen of stores and restaurants. Businesses are looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal help.