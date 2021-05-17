Central Georgia car dealerships feeling the effect of microchip shortage

Hamby Automotive in Perry says they usually have 125 new cars in their lot. On Monday, they had just seven

PERRY, Ga. — A nationwide chip shortage is leaving some car dealerships almost empty.

The chips are essentially the brains of any modern electronic device. According to CBS, the pandemic drove chip demand up unexpectedly as we bought computers and electronics to work and study from home.

Now, car manufacturers are feeling the effect.

Zack Davidson and his parents just bought new cars and they saw the slim selection for themselves.

"When I went to the dealership, I looked at different brands and all that and I noticed that every dealership on the new car, even the used cars, there was hardly anything," he says.

But he says he found what he wanted.

"It was just fate, I guess, or we were just lucky, because I know it was crazy. They told us they have no idea when they're gonna get anything in."

Boris Kostovetsky, General Manager of Hamby Automotive in Perry says they have definitely felt the impact of the chip shortage.

"We have 7 versus the 125 we usually have. We probably have about 18 new vehicles in transit somewhere between Atlanta and Perry missing in action. Hopefully, we'll get them in the next few days," he says.

Owner Mark Hamby says it's not just the chips that are in short supply.

"There's also a foam shortage for the seats to go in the vehicles, and then now, you've got a rubber shortage."

The national shortage of truck drivers is also not helping.

He says they've already sold 75 percent of their inventory before it's even made it into their parking lot.

"I'm worried about what we're going to do to support the employees that we have, as well as customers."

As for how long this will last, Kostovetsky says they aren't sure.

"I don't have my crystal ball," he says, "So it's hard to say -- hopefully in the next six months."

He says they also have a fairly small selection of used cars, but he says if you're looking to trade in your car, now is a good time. If you're looking to buy something new, he suggests holding off for a couple of months.