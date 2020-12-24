Central Georgia CARES Chairperson Patti Jones says the goal is to help families not have to separate from their pets.

MACON, Ga. — When it comes to your furry friends, one organization wants to help you keep them fed.

Central Georgia CARES is offering assistance with pet food for those impacted by COVID-19. This was made possible through grants from the Clayton and Carol Paul Fund for Animal Welfare and the Ginny Millner Foundation.

Central Georgia CARES Chairperson Patti Jones says the goal is to help families not have to separate from their pets.

"We want to just prevent families from having to make the decision or even consider separating from their beloved pets. We know because we've lived that bond between human and animals, and it is an inseparable bond," said Jones.