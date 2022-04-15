Central Georgia Celebrates (April 15, 2022)

Every Friday, we highlight the amazing things the people in Central Georgia are doing and celebrating!

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Every Friday, we celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and little wins that feel big. On this Friday, we celebrate an excelling student and showcase your furry friends!

Grandparents Terry and Valencia want to say congratulations to Teighan Journee Shinhoster for being the student of the month at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School. They love you and say to keep up the good work.

In case you missed it, earlier this week was National Pet Day.

So, Allison Averett from Warner Robins shared a photo of her furry friend Piglet, who's a 21-year-old Cockatiel.

Grayson Jackson enjoys receiving hugs from his cat Peanut.

This furry friend may have a future as a mailperson. Candice McNeil's dog Shazam tries to be helpful by delivering the mail.

One pup is looking pretty in pink! Barbara from Lizella says her furry friend Zoe is a Velcro dog because she really "sticks" beside her.

Last but not least, this may pawsibly be the most loving group of pets ever. One viewer sent in a photo of five pups and a cat all in a row at the Harris household in Warner Robins. They love to lay on each other.

We're continuing the party here at 13WMAZ every Friday! Send us a photo of someone's birthday, an anniversary, a good grade on a test or a promotion at work.