Central Georgia Chick-fil-A locations plan donation day for Ukraine relief

MACON, Ga. — Your chicken sandwich, waffle fries and lemonade will do more than just fill your stomach next week – they’ll also help people affected by the war in Ukraine.

According to a news release, the 11 Chick-fil-A locations in Central Georgia are teaming up for a donation day on April 12. Stores will donate 10% of their sales that day to Lifeshape’s Ukraine Relief project.

The release says several store operators in the region have been to Ukraine in the past for leadership training and mission work, so this day is personal for them.

“Our Chick-fil-A teams are excited to share our blessings and show that our care reaches around the world,” said Chick-fil-A Area Marketing Director Aimee Lashley.

