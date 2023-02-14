'Near and dear to my heart': Some Central Georgia children with disabilities gifted adaptive bikes

Six children were given adaptive bikes on Valentine's Day.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia Power, Wellspring Wellness Center and Freedom Concepts partnered to donate six adaptive bikes to children with disabilities.

Each bike is fitted for the individual child. Everything from the pedals to the harness on the bike is made to fit the needs of its rider.

These bikes also help the children with their physical therapy at home in a safe way.

President of the Citizens of the Heart of Georgia Chapter of Georgia Power, Crystal Matthews, says these bikes are hard to get and can be costly to parents who want a bike that their child can use.

She also says these bikes can help the child feel normal and have fun while keeping up with their therapy.