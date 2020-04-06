MACON, Ga. — Five local churches, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund are partnering together for a massive food distribution effort this weekend.

Volunteers are expected to distribute approximately 60,000 meals or more on Saturday.

It'll be the area's largest ever one-day food distribution event, nearly doubling the April food giveaway at the Macon Centreplex.

They will serve at 5 different locations.

Volunteers are still needed for the event. To volunteer, visit their website.

