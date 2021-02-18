Ash Wednesday marks the being of Lent for Christians. Churches around Macon are continuing to congregate and enforce COVID-19 precautions.

MACON, Georgia — Wednesday marked the start of Lent, and members of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Macon gathered to celebrate Ash Wednesday.

The Lenten season is the 40 days before Easter, where Christians fast and prepare themselves spiritually.

On Wednesday, ashes are applied to the forehead to remind them that they came from dust and will one day return to dust.

St. Joseph Pastor Father Scott Winchel talked about what it means to observe the day.

"There's something about being physically in the presence of the Lord, physically being present in the presents of other people as well," Winchel said. "It is so important for us in our faith to be able to express our worship of God in community if possible."