Central Georgia cities observe Memorial Day with prayer, reverence

Cities across the region held special events to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice

MACON, Ga. — On Memorial Day, our nation pauses to remember over 1.3 million Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom and democracy.

At Macon’s Linwood Cemetery, veterans and families of fallen soldiers came together to remember the people who fought for our country and died while serving. Some also honored loved ones who served, retired honorably, and later died.

Linwood Cemetery is a private African American cemetery that features prominent veterans from Macon, including Rodney Davis, Macon’s only Medal of Honor recipient.

Barbara Palmer is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and came out Monday in support of father who passed a few years ago.

"He suffered from the war and I witnessed that as a child and I internalized it, but now I understand. So, I come out here in support of him and to show that I back him up,” she said.

Her father was a World War II veteran.

In Warner Robins, the community came together to observe Memorial Day. Families and loved ones met in front of City Hall to share prayer and respect to those they’ve lost.

Sarah Strickland brought her children because she wants them to learn the true meaning of the holiday.

"We need to honor the people who died for our country and gave us our freedom today,” she said.