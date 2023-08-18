Some Central Georgia cities have qualification deadlines for upcoming November elections. Here are the positions up for grab

Here's a look at some of the upcoming Central Georgia elections, and the places where you could put your name on the ballot.

MACON, Ga. — In some cities across Central Georgia, candidates will begin qualifying Monday for November local elections.

While there are no state or federal races are on Georgia ballots this year, dozens of cities will elect mayors, city council members and other officials.

And some counties, like Houston County, will vote on SPLOSTs and other ballot questions.

Some of the races appearing on ballots this fall:

In Warner Robins, candidates will qualify this week for city council posts 2, 4 and 6.

Perry has three city council races this fall and Centerville has two council seats up for grab.

Byron will elect a mayor and fill two council seats.

Fort Valley will fill three city council posts and two seats on the city utilities commission.

Jeffersonville will settle a mayor’s race and two city council races.

Eatonton will elect a mayor and fill three city council seats.

Election day for this year’s city races is Tuesday, Nov. 7, and early voting begins Oct. 16.