Jada Sharpe wanted to surprise a Next Level Camp Zion student with a scholarship and inspire them as they prepare for the next level of their education.

MACON, Ga. — A Central Georgia college student gave back in a big way Monday.

Jada Sharpe has been enrolled in Next Level Camp Zion since the age of 5. She's been involved every summer since then, even joining the camp's ELITE program.

Sharpe, a rising junior at Georgia State University, says as a college student, she now realizes the impact the program made on her life. She wanted to surprise a current participant with a scholarship and inspire them as they prepare for the next level of their education.

Students were required to write an essay to qualify, and Monday, Ivuntay Davis, a student from Central High School received the big surprise -- a $1,000 scholarship.

"I just feel blessed to share what I have with others. I'm grateful for the opportunity to bless someone," said Sharpe.

Davis said he was grateful for the gift given to him by Sharpe. "Thank you, Ms. Jada, and I'm very happy and I'm very excited about going to the next step and pursuing my future," he said to her.

Davis says he plans to attend Savannah State University and major in Criminal Justice with a minor in business or African American studies.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.