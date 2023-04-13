Central Georgia contractors looking to hire road construction workers at Macon job fair

14 Central Georgia highway contractors and suppliers will be at the fair offering positions for their busy season.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Highway Contractors Association is kicking off a Central Georgia job fair for people who want a career in construction.

The job fair is Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anderson Conference Center on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.

The offers are for full-time positions with opportunities to advance.

Eddie Wright with Reeves Construction says his company has many jobs available across the region.

"Here in middle Georgia, here at Reeves, we have over 20 open job opportunities that are available in the Macon, Albany, Vienna areas," Wright said.

Open positions include CDL drivers, equipment operators, and laborers.