'When you're active physically, everything is better': Central Georgia couple creates way for people to workout safely at home

A dance studio in Warner Robins is offering a way for people to take virtual dance classes.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Central Georgia couple is providing people with a way to work out, while strictly following the CDC's recommendations.

Working out is always high on a New Year's resolution list, but after 9 months of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic it may be a little higher of a priority than in years past.

Ta'Vares Lewis went to the gym faithfully, until the pandemic started.

"The pandemic put a lot of gym rats in a bad situation," Lewis said. "The reason why, is because I'm just nervous. Not sure if everyone is cleaning everything properly."

Which is why Lewis started working out from home.

"I do push ups here and there. I love to just jog and run around the community," he said.

Lewis says the results are still rewarding, but he does miss being around people at the gym.

Couple Jasmine and Montel Powers are giving people the chance to work out with a community, right from your computer.

They are the owners of Studio Powers in Warner Robins, where they offer dance classes to children and adults.

A few months ago, they started offering virtual dance classes through zoom for people who didn't feel comfortable working out around others.

"As we've progressed in this pandemic. I really do think that people have had the mindset of 'we have to continue with life safely, but we do have to continue living,'" Jasmine said.

The Powers say it's essential to get exercise, even in a pandemic. Working out from home is a great start.

"There's so much opportunity to be comfortable in your own home, but also to get up and get active, because that's really the most important thing," Jasmine said.

Jasmine says that dancing is not the only way to get your exercise during this pandemic.

She also suggested doing yoga from home, going on a run around your neighborhood or even watching workout videos on your computer and following along.