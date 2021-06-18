Central Georgia daycare centers struggle to keep up due to staffing shortage

"I hate it that parents don't have the childcare they need due to short staffing," LaShunda Hughes said.

MACON, Ga. — Daycare centers all over the state of Georgia are fighting staffing shortages, and having to turn parents away.

Tender Years Learning Center in Macon is licensed for 98 children, but without the staff they need, they only have 32. LaShunda Hughes says after 29 years in childcare she has "never seen it do just like a big 360."

Daycare and childcare centers are required to keep a specific staff to children ratio. Without that, families are turned away or placed on a waiting list.

"We have parents calling all the time," Hughes said.

Georgia shelled out $72 million to child care providers, and now, they're issuing another bonus to staff that weathered the storm.

Ellen Reynolds with Georgia Child Care Association says even that has a downside.

"We're finding that now that those payments have been applied for, we're seeing a lot of turnover with staff who know they can leave now and still get that thousand dollar payment," Reynolds said.

Hughes plans to move forward doing the best she can to get staff.

"I hate it that parents don't have the childcare they need due to short staffing, and we can't give them what they need that suffices what they've been getting," Hughes said.