'This was definitely the move': Central Georgia dealerships see increased interest in electric cars

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Gas prices continue to rise and people are looking for ways to save money. Some are even thinking about trading in their gas caps for electric charging stations.

Nowadays, it's getting harder to find gas under $4.

"I used to get it for $2.25/2.50 a gallon; and now, I just saw it is like $4.17 in some places," said Marvin Ernest.

He commutes from Atlanta to Robins Air Force Base. He says he used to spend about $135 a week on gas; totaling to about $6,500 a year, but he bought an electric car last month.

"This was definitely the move. It was meant to be. It came at the right time. Everything fell into place just as it was supposed to. I am definitely glad I went electric before the gas prices spiked up like that," he said.

It also sparked a new conversation with his co-workers.

"They were asking me a million questions about the car. What are the benefits? What is it like? The mileage I get," said Ernest.

Within the past week, 15 people called Five Star Hyundai of Warner Robins asking about electric cars.

"It used to be a lot of the hybrid vehicles went towards California where the gas prices are a lot higher, but down here with everything the way it is, inflation, a lot of people have been calling," said sales professional, Hayden Cheney.

He says Hyundai's newest fully electric vehicle, the Iconiq 5, hits their Macon store in about 10 days.

"I know it'll save a lot of people more money in the long-run, especially with the fast charging stations. They can charge fully, I believe, in under an hour," said Cheney.

With his new car, Ernest pays about $4 to charge for 30 minutes, which takes his car from 20% to 100%.

"They are on the high end, but in the long-run of it, it really is an investment. Because $4 over $135 a week... I'll take it every day," said Ernest.

Cheney also said, apart from the cost, electric cars are getting more popular because they consume less and create less pollution.

Some places offer rebates for electric cars, others offer a rebate on an at-home charging station, and some public charging stations offer free charging time. All reasons why they continue to get more popular.