MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies say too many people are doing the wrong thing when they see an emergency vehicle coming up behind them. That means it takes them longer to get help out during an emergency call.

"Motorists just try to stop in the lane they are in, to a dead stop," said Lieutenant Scott Davis with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Davis says this a common mistake drivers make when they see emergency vehicles.

"You will have a vehicle traveling in a left lane and they will just stop in that lane -- that is not proper," Davis said.

That's why the sheriff's office wants to break down the Move Over Law.

"The law requires you to pull over to the most-right shoulder, of the road, curb, shoulder that you can of that emergency vehicle," Davis said.

The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety says if you cannot move over, you should slow down.

"If there is no way to regard that emergency vehicle, will show due regard, he will navigate or she will navigate through whatever the scenario is," Davis said.

If you don't move over, you can be fined up to $500. Even if you're on a large highway, Davis says you should slow your roll.

"If it is a four, five-lane highway, it is the interstate, it is the same thing. You change lanes, you navigate, you make that attempt to get to the farthest right portion of the roadway," David said.

First responders we spoke to say they really want you to give them space, because they are on the way to emergencies. They say it could be your loved one who needs help, so you want to help them get to the scene as quickly as possible.