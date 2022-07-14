LIST: Central Georgia districts hosting back-to-school events

MACON, Ga. — It’s less than a month before school starts back up again, and local Central Georgia school districts are holding events and celebrations. Here are some of them:
- Baldwin County’s Open House and Back to School Bash on July 22.
- Bibb County’s Back to School Bash Drive-Through on July 29.
- Dublin City School’s Open House on August 2
- Houston County’s Back to School Bash on July 22
- Laurens County’s Open House on August 5
- Taylor County’s Meet Your Teachers on July 28
If you know of any back-to-school extravaganzas in the Central Georgia area, be sure to let us know. You can email us at news@13wmaz.com.