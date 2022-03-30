Central Georgia doctor explains criteria for 2nd COVID-19 booster shot

Health officials say those who meet criteria may get the shot four months after their last dose

MACON, Ga. — Many Americans may soon be lining up to get a second booster shot.

This week, the Biden administration has approved a second shot for people who are 50 or have compromised immune systems.

Cleona Smith remembers fearing the unknown of COVID-19.

"I even was scared to go out in my yard because I didn’t know-- they didn’t know whether it was in the air. We didn’t know anything," she said.

Since then, because of her age, she's had both doses of her COVID shot and a booster. Now that the Biden administration has rolled out an additional shot, she'll be having that, too.

"I had already made up in my mind that I would get it because of I’ve already gotten what I’ve gotten. A doctor friend of mine told me COVID would never go away, it would just go into a different zone," she said.

COVID cases have been decreasing in Georgia and nationwide.

"Across the state of Georgia, there were less than 350 new cases in the state of Georgia as of yesterday,” Dr. Sanford Duke, Atrium Health Navicent’s Chief Clinical Officer said.

Dr. Duke says the vaccine can become less effective over time.

"The evidence clearly shows that the immunity wanes over time, especially in individuals over the age of 65 or individuals that who have health issues that could potentially weaken their immune status,” the doctor explained.

Duke says those people can get that shot four months after their last dose, but for those asking if boosters will ever end, there's no answer.



"Now will we need to have continuous boosters, or will there be a shot that will protect us on a yearly basis like the flu vaccine? That's yet to be determined," he continued.



Smith says she'll continue to take the shots, but she wants health-care providers to discuss the positives.



"We hear about every time somebody dies, but we need to hear about how the people that has gone take the shot and still live and not die," she said.

