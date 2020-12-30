Central Georgia healthcare workers talk about how they feel two weeks after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors from Navicent Health, Houston Healthcare and Fairview Park Hospital all say after getting the first dose, their most severe side effect was a sore arm.

MACON, Ga. — It's been more than a week since healthcare workers at Central Georgia hospitals received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

13WMAZ was there as many of them received their vaccines. At the time, they said the shot felt just like a flu shot.

So, how are they doing now that the vaccine has had time to get into their system? Well, doctors from Navicent Health, Houston Healthcare and Fairview Park Hospital say their most severe symptom was a sore arm.

Dr. George Harrison and Dr. Don Nelson at Fairview Park were two of the very first in Central Georgia to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

"I feel fine. In fact, I don't even feel like I had a shot. You know, normally you get a lot of soreness maybe that's tomorrow," Harrison said on December 17.

They were both given their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Almost two weeks later, Nelson says he still feels great.

"I felt very well. Just a little bit of soreness in that arm that was gone the next day. Nothing even to prompt me to take a Tylenol or anything."

Dr. Jeff Stephens with Navicent Health got his vaccine the following week and says it was successful for him too.

"I had a sore arm and I expected to have a sore arm. I really had very few other side effects."

Dr. Dan Stewart at Houston Medical Center says he couldn't wait to get his vaccine.

"It's been over a week now and I had no problems with the vaccine," he said.

Stewart says no one in his hospital has had any bad reactions to it either.

"We've given out hundreds of doses of the vaccine here at our hospital now, and we've had very minimal problems. Certainly no serious side effects from the vaccine at all."

Over at Coliseum Medical Centers, they also said the worst reaction they've seen was a sore arm from the needle itself.

Nelson is due for his second dose next Thursday. Stewart and Stephens will follow soon after.

All three doctors encourage everyone to get their vaccine when it becomes available to the general public.

"This is filled with conspiracy theory and people are listening to hearsay," Nelson said. "What people need to do is look at the science. Really look at the science."

Stephens agrees the science and data are there.

"Remember, these trials for the first two vaccines had 30 and 40,000 people in them. There will always be some people who have more than others, but again, if you look at the numbers, the vast majority of side effects were mild or moderate."

Stewart says getting the vaccine is the best way to make it to the other side of this pandemic.