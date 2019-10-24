MACON, Ga. — Fall is upon us, but you may have noticed something with the leaves this season. Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. This fall's leaves are not nearly as colorful as they have been in years past.

The answer behind this is all about rainfall. Central Georgia developed severe drought late this summer which put stress on the trees. As of the latest drought monitor, much of central Georgia is still in severe drought. The rain that has fallen recently didn't come in enough time to save our color chances.

Leaves begin to change color in the fall due to chlorophyll. Chlorophyll allows plants to turn sunlight into food. As the sunlight dwindles away and nights become longer than days, chlorophyll breaks down, and leaves change color.

Drought conditions add stress to trees and leaves, and change this process. Some trees may skip the coloring process altogether, and many trees will drop their leaves early. These complex chemical process are difficult to understand, but result in something we can all see: a browner and shorter fall season.

Our fall color doesn't typically peak until November, so there is still some time for some more vibrant colors to show up in parts of Central Georgia.

If you are down for a weekend drive and want to see more of what fall has to offer, parts of the north Georgia mountains may be an option. While the mountains also experienced a drought this summer, it has not been as severe there, so there still is a good bit of color. You'll have to hurry, though! That part of Georgia typically sees its peak in color right about now.

