Jury convicts Central Georgia drug kingpin with cartel ties

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A jury has convicted a Central Georgia man on three counts of violating the RICO Act after a week-long trial.
According to a news release, 53-year-old Dexter Williams was found guilty on all counts related a Nov. 2019 drug investigation. He will be sentenced on a later date, and he faces up to 60 years in prison.
The district attorney’s office says their investigation found that Williams was importing “large amounts” of cocaine from the Gulf Cartel in Mexico and distributing it around Central Georgia. They say his organization was also distributing other drugs like heroin, meth and marijuana around the region.
He was among the 19 people arrested during a March 2020 drug raid, where more than 80 pounds of cocaine was intercepted and $285,000 was confiscated. Investigators say the drugs had a street value of nearly $4 million.
"The citizens of Houston County need to know that organizations such as this operated by Mr. Williams will not be allowed to continue. In my time as a prosecutor, I have never seen the amount of cocaine and other illegal drugs that this defendant was bringing into our community,” said Houston County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Greg Winters.