Jury convicts Central Georgia drug kingpin with cartel ties

He faces up to 60 years in prison after being found guilty by a jury Monday.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A jury has convicted a Central Georgia man on three counts of violating the RICO Act after a week-long trial.

According to a news release, 53-year-old Dexter Williams was found guilty on all counts related a Nov. 2019 drug investigation. He will be sentenced on a later date, and he faces up to 60 years in prison.

The district attorney’s office says their investigation found that Williams was importing “large amounts” of cocaine from the Gulf Cartel in Mexico and distributing it around Central Georgia. They say his organization was also distributing other drugs like heroin, meth and marijuana around the region.

He was among the 19 people arrested during a March 2020 drug raid, where more than 80 pounds of cocaine was intercepted and $285,000 was confiscated. Investigators say the drugs had a street value of nearly $4 million.